Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

3:12 p.m.

Singapore reports 614 new coronavirus infections as total number of cases crosses 30,000-mark.

The Railways has ferried 31 lakh migrants on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, official data says.

2:56 p.m.

Quarantine is mandatory for domestic air travellers, Kerala government says.

2:37 p.m.

COVID death toll in Delhi climbs to 208 with the highest spike of 660 cases, taking total number of infected people to over 12,000.

2:36 p.m.

Policeman recovers from COVID-19 in HP.

2:27 p.m.

Ten Indian nationals in Singapore charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

2:18 p.m.

Yoga and meditation, a COVID volunteer certificate course, and voluntary contribution in different activities with a daily stipend are a few things that the people returning to Odisha can do in around 15,000 quarantine centres during their isolation period.

2:15 p.m.

Karnataka reports 105 new COVID-19 cases with the number of active infected people crossing 1,000.

2:15 p.m.

Nepal reports 30 new coronavirus cases with total infections at 487.

2:07 p.m.

Pune hospital to use new drug for COVID-19 treatment.

1:59 p.m.

Two more people test COVID-19 positive in Tripura as state's tally rises to 175.

1:47 p.m.

After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58-member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived in Kochi by a special Air India flight.

1:21 p.m.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will take charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board.

1:17 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu government allows auto and cycle-rickshaws to ply across the state from May 23, except in Chennai, with conditions including a cap on passengers.

1:11 p.m.

NDRF Sub-Inspector reports COVID-19 positive, marking first case in federal contingency force.

12:51 p.m.

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam as state's total rises to 214.

12:36 p.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus.

12:33 p.m.

Airlines prepare to resume domestic operations with measures like providing protective gear for crew, and aircraft deep cleaning every 24 hours.

12:14 p.m.

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients.

11:40 a.m.

Indore records 76 more coronavirus cases as the district tally rises to 2,850.

11:22 a.m.

GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

10:55 a.m.

Assam health minister says the state will adopt 'ruthless quarantine strategy with a humane heart' to check coronavirus spread.

RBI extends moratorium on loans for another three months till August amidst pandemic.

10:45 a.m.

Twenty three more test COVID-19 positive in Nashik district, with the district tally rising to 890.

10:30 a.m.

India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases with death toll mounting to 3,583.

10:07 a.m.

China introduces new security bill in parliament to tighten controls over Hong Kong.

9:36 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact.

6:38 a.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that America must be a manufacturing nation, US President Donald Trump says declaring the goal of making his country the world's premier pharmacy, drug store, and medical manufacturer.

5:54 a.m.

Coronavirus came from China, and the US is not going to take it lightly, says US President Donald Trump.