Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

2:48 p.m.

A Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Force head constable took his own life after testing positive for coronavirus.

2:42 p.m.

Singapore reports 191 new COVID-19 cases as tally reaches 42,623.

2:38 p.m.

Government appoints 116 senior bureaucrats as nodal officers for PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, an ambitious employment-cum-rural public works campaign for migrant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

2:30 p.m.

AP's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark.

2:09 p.m.

Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in India till June 23, ICMR says.

1:44 p.m.

Traffic cop from Bhayandar in Maharashtra dies of COVID-19.

1:39 p.m.

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram as total count rises to 145.

1:38 p.m.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police took over a 10,000 bed capacity COVID-19 care center in Delhi.

1:30 p.m.

Hamsters develop immunity to COVID-19, and are protected by convalescent plasma, study says.

COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra Police force reaches 51.

12:36 p.m.

ICMR says COVID-19 testing should be widely available to all symptomatic individuals.

Rajasthan reports seven new deaths and 182 coronavirus cases, taking the death toll to 372 and the total number of infections in the state to 15,809.

12:19 p.m.

Fifteen personnel of the BSF have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials say.

11:48 a.m.

Twelve more COVID-19 cases reported in UP’s Shamli as total cases in the district rise to 100.

11:37 a.m.

Pakistan records 3,892 new coronavirus cases as country's tally reaches 1,88,926.

11:25 a.m.

A 48-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Srinagar as death toll rises to 88 in Jammu and Kashmir.

11:05 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases reported in India as infection tally mounts to 4,56,183 and the death toll rising to 14,476.

11:01 a.m.

Four more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya, CM Conrad K Sangma says.

10:58 a.m.

New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are the only three states in the US which are on track to contain COVID-19, according to data by a multidisciplinary team of epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a second round of COVID-19 Test before joining the national team's training camp in Southampton on Thursday.

10:53 a.m.

Australia reports first coronavirus death in more than a month with total cases crossing 7,500.

10:22 a.m.

H-1B visa suspension will harm American businesses that rely on immigrant workers, US lawmakers say.

9:06 a.m.

At least 12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive.

7:10 a.m.

Indian national in Singapore who recovered from coronavirus dies of heart attack.

6:03 a.m.

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come in South Africa, warned top epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim. PTI VIS VIS VIS