Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.
2:53 p.m.
Newly built Burns and Plastic Surgery block at AIIMS will be used as COVID-19 facility.
NHRC team is slated to visit LNJP hospital in Delhi for on-spot inspection of COVID-19 treatment facilities.
2:51 p.m.
The Tamil Nadu government has been transparent in reporting COVID-19 deaths and none can hide information, CM K Palaniswami says.
2:50 p.m.
Australia pacer Kane Richardson backs ICC's call to defer T20 WC decision.
2:49 p.m.
As many as 31 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur taking state's total count 342.
2:36 p.m.
Franchises want full IPL and no tinkering, if it happens, says Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore.
2:34 p.m.
The Delhi HC says the AAP government and the municipal corporations in the national capital have taken adequate steps to ensure safety of 'safai karamchaaris' during the pandemic.
2:07 p.m.
Singapore records 422 new COVID-19 cases, most of them being foreign workers.
1:36 p.m.
PIL moved in HC for imposing lockdown in Delhi due to steep rise in COVID-19 cases.
1:30 p.m.
A hotter and drier weather is linked to lower survival chances of coronavirus on surfaces, says IIT-Bombay study.
Seven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in HP as state's total rises to 459 cases.
1:14 p.m.
COVID-19 cases rise to 3,922 in Indore as district's death toll reaches 163.
1:12 p.m.
As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total tally in Odisha to 3,386, official says.
12:53 p.m.
Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the coronavirus.
12:25 p.m.
The SC takes note of COVID-19 infection among children in TN shelter home.
11:52 a.m.
A 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir dies after contracting COVID-19.
11:38 a.m.
The Finance Ministry says public sector banks have disbursed Rs 12,200.65 crore till June 9, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector which is hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
11:31 a.m.
We have to turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Narendra Modi says.
10:57 a.m.
Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow.
Business giants worth USD 16 trillion commit to mobilising resources to build back better from COVID-19.
10:53 a.m.
People living alone in England will be able to stay at one other household as part of a further easing of the coronavirus restrictions, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.
10:51 a.m.
West Indies captain Jason Holder says coming to England for a Test series in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is neither dictated by money nor a sense of adventurism but the move is a genuine effort to bring back normalcy.
10:41 a.m.
An Indian-origin husband-wife doctor couple have launched judicial review proceedings against the UK government over what they say is a refusal to address safety issues around personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and healthcare workers.
10:14 a.m.
India records highest single-day spike of 9,996 cases with 357 new fatalities.
9:57 a.m.
China reports 15 new coronavirus cases.
9:34 a.m.
COVID-19 death toll in US could hit 2,00,000-mark by September, says Indian-American professor Ashish Jha.
8:55 a.m.
A 42-year-old woman from the district who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Meerut, an official says. PTI VIS VIS