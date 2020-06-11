Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

2:53 p.m.

Newly built Burns and Plastic Surgery block at AIIMS will be used as COVID-19 facility.

NHRC team is slated to visit LNJP hospital in Delhi for on-spot inspection of COVID-19 treatment facilities.

2:51 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu government has been transparent in reporting COVID-19 deaths and none can hide information, CM K Palaniswami says.

2:50 p.m.

Australia pacer Kane Richardson backs ICC's call to defer T20 WC decision.

2:49 p.m.

As many as 31 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur taking state's total count 342.

2:36 p.m.

Franchises want full IPL and no tinkering, if it happens, says Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore.

2:34 p.m.

The Delhi HC says the AAP government and the municipal corporations in the national capital have taken adequate steps to ensure safety of 'safai karamchaaris' during the pandemic.

2:07 p.m.

Singapore records 422 new COVID-19 cases, most of them being foreign workers.

1:36 p.m.

PIL moved in HC for imposing lockdown in Delhi due to steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

1:30 p.m.

A hotter and drier weather is linked to lower survival chances of coronavirus on surfaces, says IIT-Bombay study.

Seven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in HP as state's total rises to 459 cases.

1:14 p.m.

COVID-19 cases rise to 3,922 in Indore as district's death toll reaches 163.

1:12 p.m.

As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total tally in Odisha to 3,386, official says.

12:53 p.m.

Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the coronavirus.

12:25 p.m.

The SC takes note of COVID-19 infection among children in TN shelter home.

11:52 a.m.

A 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir dies after contracting COVID-19.

11:38 a.m.

The Finance Ministry says public sector banks have disbursed Rs 12,200.65 crore till June 9, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector which is hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

11:31 a.m.

We have to turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Narendra Modi says.

10:57 a.m.

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow.

Business giants worth USD 16 trillion commit to mobilising resources to build back better from COVID-19.

10:53 a.m.

People living alone in England will be able to stay at one other household as part of a further easing of the coronavirus restrictions, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

10:51 a.m.

West Indies captain Jason Holder says coming to England for a Test series in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is neither dictated by money nor a sense of adventurism but the move is a genuine effort to bring back normalcy.

10:41 a.m.

An Indian-origin husband-wife doctor couple have launched judicial review proceedings against the UK government over what they say is a refusal to address safety issues around personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and healthcare workers.

10:14 a.m.

India records highest single-day spike of 9,996 cases with 357 new fatalities.

9:57 a.m.

China reports 15 new coronavirus cases.

9:34 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in US could hit 2,00,000-mark by September, says Indian-American professor Ashish Jha.

8:55 a.m.

A 42-year-old woman from the district who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Meerut, an official says. PTI VIS VIS