Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

2:45 p.m.

At least 2,211 Maharashtra police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive so far of whom 25 have lost their lives, official says.

2:41 p.m.

Actor Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala as he helped them reach home in Odisha.

2:29 p.m.

Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM and briefs on CMs' views on lockdown.

2:20 p.m.

Karnataka reports 178 new COVID-19 cases as returnees from Maharashtra continue to add to the state's tally, officials say.

2:13 p.m.

Delhi's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 82 in the last 24 hours, officials say.

2:12 p.m.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant says the current phase of lockdown, slated to end on May 31, should be extended till June 15 considering the overall COVID-19 scenario in the country.

1:34 p.m.

A junior-rank officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

1:27 p.m.

HC asks Delhi govt to file detailed reply on pleas challenging levy of 70 per cent 'special corona fees' on the MRP of liquor of all brands in the national capital.

1:08 p.m.

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, as total count rises to 58.

Odisha reports 63 new COVID-19 cases as total number of cases rises to 1,723.

1:05 p.m.

The AAP government informs the Delhi HC that it is taking urgent steps to tackle the issue of cremating those who have died due to COVID-19.

12:53 p.m.

Indore reports 84 new cases of COVID-19, and four more deaths due to the disease as district's tally rises to 3,344.

12:31 p.m.

CISF official posted at warship building GRSEL succumbs to COVID-19.

12:10 p.m.

Two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after official tests positive for COVID-19.

12:03 p.m.

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan.

11:46 a.m.

A total of 494 domestic flights carrying 38,078 passengers operated in India on Thursday, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says.

11:45 a.m.

India is using its public digital infrastructure to take a leap into digital economy to achieve its economic goals and connect globally, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf says.

11:42 a.m.

Railway passengers with COVID-19 symptoms upon their arrival in the state will be quarantined for 14 days, says MP Health Minister Narottam Mishra.

11:40 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross 64,000-mark as death toll rises to 1,317.

11:36 a.m.

COVID-19 could cause USD 8.5 trillion loss in global output, UN chief Antonio Guterres warns.

11:28 a.m.

Wearing face masks at home may help prevent COVID-19 spread in family, study says.

Nearly 10 pc of diabetic patients hospitalised for COVID-19 may die, study says.

10:57 a.m.

As many as 24 people test positive for COVID-19 in Assam with state tally rising to 880.

10:39 a.m.

Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in HP as state's tally rises to 291.

10:31 a.m.

India is now ninth-worst hit country in world with 1,65,799 cases, official data says.

9:50 a.m.

China reports five asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

9:38 a.m.

US would announce 'certain decisions' on China on Friday, President Donald Trump says, emphasising that Beijing should have stopped the coronavirus at the source.

9:34 a.m.

A 65-year old Gulf returnee succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala as the state's toll due to the disease rises to 8.

9:33 a.m.

A minister in West Bengal has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,536.

7:42 a.m.

US President Donald Trump is feeling 'absolutely great' after taking a two-week dose of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and will take it again if he thinks he is exposed to the coronavirus, a top White House official says. PTI VIS VIS