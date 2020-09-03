Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

2:55 p.m.

Essential goods will fuel the Indian retail industry's growth in the coming quarters amid the coronavirus-induced slowdown, with consumer expenditure continuing to remain focused on these items, particularly food and grocery, report says.

2:30 p.m.

India's daily COVID-19 testing numbers one of the highest in the world, Health Ministry says.

The NCP accuses the BJP of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to cancel the Question Hour in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament to 'hide its failures' on multiple fronts.

2:09 p.m.

Olympic cycling great Sir Bradley Wiggins believes absence of fans will have no impact on the result of the ongoing Tour de France race, which began last week after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2:06 p.m.

Haryana government issues guidelines for film shootings in state.

2:01 p.m.

Another Odisha minister tests positive for COVID-19.

Likely disruption of production in the short term, due to COVID-19, HAL CMD says.

1:56 p.m.

It can't be said that Delhi is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain says a day after the national capital recorded 2,509 fresh cases -- the highest single-day spike in nearly two months.

1:40 p.m.

Cell phone location data can identify areas of COVID-19 spread, says study.

1:19 p.m.

Puducherry reports 431 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities.

1:08 p.m.

HC allows breath analyser test through tube process on air traffic controllers.

12:40 p.m.

Adherence to duration of academic session, prohibition of franchising agreement and ensuring all activities are within territorial jurisdiction are on the checklist issued by the UGC for students before enrolling in distance learning programmes.

12:37 p.m.

Thane COVID-19 tally crosses 1.26 lakh.

Makkal Needhi Maiam state president and former legislator, Dr MAS Subramanian, died in Puducherry of COVID-19, official says.

12:10 p.m.

As many as 705 fresh COVID-19 cases take Rajasthan's tally to 85,379.

12:02 p.m.

Odisha reports 3,631 new COVID-19 cases and eight fresh fatalities.

11:48 a.m.

BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19, IPL source says.

11:40 a.m.

India's cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 surged to 4,55,09,380 with a record 11,72,179 tests being conducted in a single day on Wednesday.

11:37 a.m.

Five arrested for shooting Bhojpuri music album without permission in UP.

11:23 a.m.

Four remaining PSL matches to be held in November, PCB says.

11:20 a.m.

Children can have both COVID-19 antibodies and virus in their system simultaneously, says study.

11:09 a.m.

As many as 26 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 3,186 as death toll mounts to 47 in the UT.

11:04 a.m.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 4,360 as 148 more people test positive for the virus.

10:52 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 38-lakh mark with record single-day jump of 83,883 cases.

10:36 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fresh fatalities.

10:24 a.m.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed he and his family had contracted coronavirus about two-and-a-half weeks ago, despite following a 'disciplined' health routine.

10:10 a.m.

Australian pacer Kane Richardson said pulling out of the upcoming IPL was difficult but definitely a right decision as he didn't want to miss the birth of his first child in the wake of travel restrictions due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

9:57 a.m.

Telangana records 2,817 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths take toll to 856 in the state.

9:42 a.m.

Account linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked and later restored, says Twitter.

9:28 a.m.

COVID-19 pandemic will push 47 million more women and girls into extreme poverty by 2021, UN says. PTI VIS VIS