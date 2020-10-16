Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the government is committed to procure agri crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) as it is an important part of the country's food security.

Bihar's Panchayati Raj minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to COVID-19 early on Friday at AIIMS, Patna, family sources say.

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 17 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal year as buying sentiment improved and companies stocked up to cater to enhanced demand in the festive season, auto industry body SIAM says.

After petrol, diesel demand returns to pre-COVID-19 levels, preliminary industry data shows.

COVID-19 recovery rate in Thane district nears 90 per cent while death rate stands at 2.53 per cent official says.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched development projects worth Rs 105 crore.

High-level central teams have been deputed to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, which have been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, to support them in management of the disease.

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held simultaneous and separate televised town halls in lieu of the second presidential debate, taking questions from pre-selected individuals at sessions moderated by eminent television journalists.

Justifying restrictions placed on Navratri events in Gujarat this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday says his government gave priority to public health over celebrations.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Friday mounted to 2,64,149 with 2,138 more people testing positive for the infection, while 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,104, a health department official say.

The fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is postponed to next year due to concerns over health and safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sikkim government has decided to reopen all schools in the Himalayan state from October 19 in a graded manner, an official says.

Puducherry reports 287 fresh COVID-19 cases as overall tally rises to 32,766.

Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trial, study says.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged all stakeholders to expedite the pending work on the National Highway 415, so that the project can be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 203 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Foodgrains production is pegged at record 144.52 million tonnes in the 2020-21 kharif season notwithstanding COVID-19 crisis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says.

Coating major Berger Paints India Ltd is tapping into surface disinfectant market after personal hygiene products to encash demand boom post-COVID-19 outbreak, a company official says.

Improper disinfection at a hospital in China’s Qingdao has caused new COVID-19 cluster infections, prompting the city to test over 10 million people, a senior local health official says.

Eight more people died of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 820, while 583 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 94,952, a health department official says.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day while death toll climbed to 1,12,161 with the virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours.

Pollution levels reduced slightly in the national capital on Friday with favourable wind speed helping in dispersion of pollutants, according to India Meteorological Department officials.

US President Donald Trump has extended his best wishes to Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris as two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19, following which she suspended her campaign travel.

Apart from EVMs, indelible ink and other election-related materials, the polling personnel this time will also carry COVID kit for conducting by-elections in two assembly segments of Odisha on November 3.

