Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

2:32 p.m.

Puducherry reports 245 new coronavirus cases as two deaths take toll to 570 in the UT.

2:22 p.m.

Only a few multiplexes and cinema halls in West Bengal reopened for movie-goers on Thursday after nearly a seven-month hiatus.

2:11 p.m.

The doubling time of the coronavirus infection has sharply improved from 25.5 days in mid-August to nearly 73 days now, the Health ministry says.

1:24 p.m.

Australia head coach Justin Langer is opposed to the idea of fielding two separate national teams in two different parts of the world for a Test and Twenty20 series to be held at the same time next year.

1:23 p.m.

Thane's COVID-19 count goes up by 1,771 as 33 more die in the district.

1:13 p.m.

A PIL has been filed before the Calcutta High Court seeking that permission for holding of community Durga Puja in West Bengal not be granted for this year in order to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases following the festival.

12:37 p.m.

All central government departments have been asked to ensure that official meetings begin with messages on COVID-19 precautions so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

12:28 p.m.

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee s health condition improves, doctors say.

12:10 p.m.

Odisha reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases and 17 fresh fatalities.

11:55 a.m.

Cinema halls and multiplex screens remained shut in Andhra Pradesh though the Centre permitted them to reopen to half capacity from Thursday under Unlock 5.0.

Coronavirus may spread more via respiratory droplets in winter, say scientists.

11:47 a.m.

A layer of smoky haze lingered over Delhi-NCR with the air quality in the region hitting 'very poor' levels, even as stricter anti-air pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, came into force under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Mizoram reports eight new COVID-19 cases as state's tally rises to 2,220.

11:40 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day as the virus claimed 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

11:14 a.m.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said that the Trump administration has been the 'greatest failure' of any presidential administration in the US history as she condemned President Donald Trump for 'failing' to handle the coronavirus crisis.

10:58 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 207 new COVID-19 cases and one fresh fatality.

10:49 a.m.

A COVID-19 patient urgently requiring plasma approached Thane police for help, following which a cop promptly responded to his request, the city police says.

9:31 a.m.

Telangana adds 1,432 fresh COVID-19 cases as eight deaths take toll to 1,249 in the state.

9:19 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,046 as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

9:04 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 633 new COVID-19 cases and six fresh fatalities.

8:07 a.m.

World experiencing one of the deepest recessions since Great Depression due to COVID-19, World Bank President David Malpass says.

7:30 a.m.

India's priorities should be to protect the most vulnerable people, well targeted support and protecting small and medium sized enterprises so that they do not collapse as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has said.

7:07 a.m.

The most important lesson to be learnt from the COVID-19 crisis is to build strong fundamentals of the economy in good times, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva says.

6:47 a.m.

Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted coronavirus after his parents tested positive for COVID-19 but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump says. PTI VIS VIS