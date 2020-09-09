Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

1:16 p.m.

UK PM plans law banning large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise.

1:11 p.m.

Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after participant illness.

12:58 p.m.

COVID-19 reaches community spread phase in Shimla: Health official.

12:30 p.m.

Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,171.

12:12 p.m.

10 more die of novel coronavirus in Puducherry, toll mounts to 347.

11:57 a.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,35,130 with 3,748 new cases; 11 more fatalities push death toll to 580: Health Department Official.

11:08 a.m.

Pakistan reports 426 new COVID-19 infections; national tally reaches 299,659.

11:07 a.m.

Record 221 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 5,402.

10:00 a.m.

Single-day spike of 89,706 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 43,70,128; death toll rises to 73,890 with 1,115 new fatalities: Government.

8:10 a.m.

Blue Line, Pink Line of Delhi Metro resume services after 171-day COVID hiatus. PTI SAR SAR