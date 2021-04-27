Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.
1:08 p.m.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says cricketers competing in the IPL will have to make their 'own arrangements' to return home after his country banned all flights from India in the wake of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic there.
12:28 p.m.
Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 69.1 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.
12:08 p.m.
Western Australia premier says India’s COVID-19 tests inaccurate, unreliable as returning flyers test positive.
12:06 p.m.
After days of scrambling for oxygen, hospitals in Delhi said they are in a comparatively better situation in terms of supply and have reopened admissions.
11:44 a.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 4,20,129 after 6,073 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,007, a health department official said.
11:31 a.m.
BJP government lying on issue of availability of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav.
11:12 a.m.
Australia suspends direct passenger flights from India until May 15.
10:03 a.m.
France announces a 'solidarity mission' for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies to support the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
9:58 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 28,82,204: Union Health Ministry.
9:57 a.m.
Single day rise of 3,23,144 COVID-19 infections, 2,771 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,76,36,307, death toll to 1,97,894: Government.
9:57 a.m.
Coronavirus cases in Telangana surged past 10,000, the highest ever in a day, taking the tally to over 4.11 lakh while the toll stood at 2094 with 52 more casualties.
8:30 a.m.
The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reaches the national capital, officials said.
5:57 a.m.
US working nonstop to deliver supplies most needed in India urgently to fight COVID-19: State Department.
4:45 a.m.
US to share 60 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses with world as they become available. PTI SAR SAR