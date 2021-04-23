Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

12:26 p.m.

I request with folded hands that PM gives direction to CMs to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal at COVID meet.

12:21 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with CMs of 10 states over COVID situation.

11:36 a.m.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

10:28 a.m.

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have travelled to India within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from April 24, as the city state was on 'heightened alert' against COVID-19.

10:23 a.m.

Telangana reported 6,206 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 3.79 lakh, while the toll rose to 1928 with 29 more fatalities, the highest ever in a single day, the state government said.

10:10 a.m.

COVID-19: India adds record 3,32,730 cases in single day.

9:55 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 24,28,616: Union Health Ministry.

9:51 a.m.

Single day rise of 3,32,730 COVID-19 infections, 2,263 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,62,63,695, death toll to 1,86,920: Government.

9:29 a.m.

Canada bans passenger flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

9:04 a.m.

Twenty-five 'sickest' COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital.

8:58 a.m.

The US has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Maldives due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

8:31 a.m.

With the addition of 5,441 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,36,092, an official said.

6:35 a.m.

US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help. PTI SAR SAR