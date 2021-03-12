Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

12:48 p.m.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday made a fervent appeal to the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the virus has 'not totally disappeared.' 12:13 p.m.

The Badminton World Federation on Friday announced that this year's US Open and Canada Open will not take place due to the COVID-19 'restrictions and complications' across the globe.

11:53 a.m.

The preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21, the commission announced on Friday.

11:48 a.m.

Puducherry added 30 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally close to the 40,000 mark.

11:46 a.m.

The Indian Premier League has been extremely beneficial for us, says ECB managing director Ashley Giles, who feels English cricketers' presence in the lucrative T20 tournament has helped the national team in achieving the number one rank in white-ball formats.

President Joe Biden has told his countrymen that 'America is coming back' as it is on a path to defeat the deadly coronavirus and revive the economy badly hit by the pandemic.

11:33 a.m.

Maharashtra has been recording a substantial rise in coronavirus cases of late, with the authorities attributing it to crowding witnessed during the grampanchayat elections held mid-January this year and a widespread disregard for the norms by common people as well as politicians.

10:43 a.m.

India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846 while death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

10:34 a.m.

In spite of the coronavirus restrictions, around 700 people gathered to attend a marriage function at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which police have registered a case against its organisers, civic authorities said.

9:54 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,435, an official said on Friday.

9:25 a.m.

With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,73,130, an official said on Friday.

9:15 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 with an aim to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.

6:08 a.m.

The Biden administration on Thursday ruled out that it has imposed any kind of restrictions on export of COVID-19 vaccines, amidst reports that European Union has been told by the US that they cannot expect any AstraZeneca shipments anytime soon. PTI VIS VIS