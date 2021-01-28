Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

12:22 p.m.

Puducherry clocked 39 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one related death on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 38,973.

11:37 a.m.

As the world gradually makes its way out of the coronavirus crisis, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said that countries should work on their health system and be ready to provide timely assistance to impacted segments of the society in addition to enhanced global cooperation to be better prepared for addressing such a challenge next time.

11:18 a.m.

‘Next-gen’ COVID-19 vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants, say scientists.

11:15 a.m.

Three more people including an Army man, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 16,824, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

10:51 a.m.

The IMF has warned that the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines risks exacerbating financial vulnerabilities, especially for frontier market economies, even though their approval and rollout have boosted expectations of a global recovery and lifted risk asset prices. 10:45 a.m.

The COVID-19 count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 2,52,723 with 260 new cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,140, an official said on Thursday.

10:37 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the national recovery rate climbed to 96.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

10:08 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day while death toll increased to 1,53,847 with 123 daily new fatalities.

9:42 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Thursday.

Story continues

7:00 a.m.

South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday a million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India in the country on February 1.

5:00 a.m.

The path of American economy continues to depend significantly on the course of coronavirus, US Federal Reserve Board Chariman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday as the Fed announced to keep interest rates near zero and maintain its sizeable asset purchases. PTI VIS VIS