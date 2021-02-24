Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

11:44 a.m.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking an extra chance to appear in the UPSC civil services exam by aspirants who have exhausted their last attempt last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:20 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

The Western Railway is facing an annual revenue loss of about Rs 5,000 crore due to COVID-19 crisis which affected services and led to a drop in the number of train travellers, a senior official has said.

10:26 a.m.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections while death toll increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:23 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last five days, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.

10:07 a.m.

Travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, will have to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states.

10:05 a.m.

Thane has added 463 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,667,an official said on Wednesday.

9:56 a.m.

In the wake of curbs imposed by the Maharashtra government in Amravati, Yavatmal and some other places due to spike in daily COVID-19 cases, working hours of all subordinate courts in five districts will be restricted till further notice.

9:42 a.m.

A shorter and convenient quarantine period will be put in place for next month's shooting World Cup, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has promised in order to not discourage international shooters from competing at the event.

9:41 a.m.

The coronavirus tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,016 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the union territory, a health department official said on Wednesday.

9:11 a.m.

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 4,413, an official said on Wednesday.