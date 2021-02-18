Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

12:28 p.m.

Mutation in spike protein makes coronavirus eight times more infectious, study finds.

12:10 p.m.

India is third globally, after the US and the UK, in highest cumulative vaccination numbers, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

12:08 p.m.

The Union Territory of Puducherry added 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday, taking the infection count to 39,526.

11:44 a.m.

The Maharashtra government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of Vidarbha region of the state 'at any moment' in view of the COVID-19 situation there, government sources said on Thursday.

11:41 a.m.

Indian professional boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau will take on Ghana's Eric Quarm for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth World Super Featherweight title on March 6 in a bout that will be held behind closed doors at Aizawl, Mizoram owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:28 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any COVID-19 case in the past two days, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

11:25 a.m.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is 'extremely grateful' for the gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses announced by India for peacekeepers, the spokesperson for the UN chief has said.

10:31 a.m.

Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

An irked Cricket South Africa has finally lodged an official complaint with the ICC after Cricket Australia indefinitely postponed its national team's three-Test tour of that nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:11 a.m.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections, while death toll increased to 1,56,014 with 101 fresh fatalities.

10:07 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online in this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday.

10:02 a.m.

The need to learn and teach from anywhere will not stop even after the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, Google's India-born CEO Sunder Pichai has said, asserting that there is an 'incredible' opportunity to re-imagine learning for what comes next.

9:32 a.m.

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,399, an official said on Thursday.

9:12 a.m.

Thane has added 369 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,58,694,an official said on Thursday. PTI VIS VIS