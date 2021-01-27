Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

12:01 p.m.

Twenty four fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in Puducherry, raising the total infection count to 38,934.

11:42 a.m.

India has announced a pledge of USD 150,000 to activities of the Peacebuilding Fund this year and said that 2021 provides the international community with an opportunity to look at peacebuilding in a more focused manner, especially in the context of the COVID pandemic.

11:11 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that her first job was to clean pipettes in her mother’s laboratory, as she visited the National Health Institute headquarters for the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.

11:03 a.m.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has become the latest big name in world cricket to raise concerns over playing regularly in bio-secure bubbles, saying 'being locked up for months is unsustainable' for cricketers with families.

10:49 a.m.

An additional 204 special local train services will be run on the Mumbai suburban network from Friday, railway officials here said.

10:29 a.m.

The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 16,821 as one more person has tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday.

10:16 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 137 more fatalities took the death toll to 1,53,724.

9:54 a.m.

Indian-origin US lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi have been named to key congressional committees on budget and the COVID-19 pandemic by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

9:35 a.m.

Three new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,359.

9:33 a.m.

President Joe Biden has announced that the US will purchase an additional 200 million doses of the two coronavirus vaccines, an increase in the available supply by 50 per cent, which will fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of this summer.

9:25 a.m.

The COVID-19 case count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,52,463 with the detection of 255 new cases,an official said on Wednesday. PTI VIS VIS