Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

12:05 p.m.

COVID-19 tally breaches two lakh mark in Telangana.

12:03 p.m.

Jharkhand reports 933 new COVID-19 cases, nine fresh fatalities.

12:01 p.m.

126 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 10,548.

12:00 p.m.

16 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar; tally rises to 3,884.

10:01 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 9,34,427, while 55,86,703 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

9:59 a.m.

Single day spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases, 903 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 66,23,815, death toll to 1,02,685: Government. 2:27 a.m.

Singapore reports 12 new novel coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 57,812. PTI SAR SAR