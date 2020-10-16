Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

11:34 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged all stakeholders to expedite the pending work on the National Highway 415, so that the project can be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

11:31 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 203 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

11:21 a.m.

Foodgrains production is pegged at record 144.52 million tonnes in the 2020-21 kharif season notwithstanding COVID-19 crisis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says.

11:10 a.m.

Coating major Berger Paints India Ltd is tapping into surface disinfectant market after personal hygiene products to encash demand boom post-COVID-19 outbreak, a company official says.

11:03 a.m.

Improper disinfection at a hospital in China’s Qingdao has caused new COVID-19 cluster infections, prompting the city to test over 10 million people, a senior local health official says.

10:52 a.m.

Eight more people died of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 820, while 583 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 94,952, a health department official says.

10:51 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day while death toll climbed to 1,12,161 with the virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours.

Pollution levels reduced slightly in the national capital on Friday with favourable wind speed helping in dispersion of pollutants, according to India Meteorological Department officials.

10:42 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has extended his best wishes to Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris as two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19, following which she suspended her campaign travel.

10:34 a.m.

Apart from EVMs, indelible ink and other election-related materials, the polling personnel this time will also carry COVID kit for conducting by-elections in two assembly segments of Odisha on November 3.

Popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

10:14 a.m.

A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, according to an analysis of the first few weeks of the new academic term.

10:10 a.m.

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a lot following which doctors have removed him from the BiPAP and put on nasal mask.

9:52 a.m.

At least nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 2,229, an official says.

9:28 a.m.

Telangana reports 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,19,224 while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,256, the state government says.

9:16 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,062 on Friday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. PTI VIS VIS