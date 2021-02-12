Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

11:58 a.m.

India's consulate in Dubai has issued an advisory to Indian nationals to avoid visiting the mission unless it is absolutely necessary and instead make use of various electronic platforms amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

11:21 a.m.

In an apparent tit for tat move, China has banned BBC World News from broadcasting in the country for seriously violating its guidelines for reporting, China's television and radio regulator has announced.

11:07 a.m.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the state to 16,832, a health department official said on Friday.

10:57 a.m.

An Indian-American engineer in the US has pleaded guilty to the charge of seeking more than USD 10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief programme set up to help small businesses, the Department of Justice has said.

10:48 a.m.

India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,80,603 while death toll in the country increased to 1,55,447 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:16 a.m.

Telangana recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,96,277, while one death pushed the toll to 1,614, the state government said on Friday.

9:41 a.m.

Mizoram on Friday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,391, an official said.

3:40 a.m.

India is among the countries South Africa is looking to as it seeks to import skills and boost tourism in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation address on Thursday evening.