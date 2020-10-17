Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

12:00 p.m.

A big-budget Durga Puja committee in the city will adorn the idols of Goddess Durga and her progeny with 25 kg gold and to avoid crowding inside the pandal would install giant TV screens on roads so that revellers can watch the decoration and the idol.

11:57 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 473 new COVID-19 cases and four fresh fatalities.

11:33 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 caseload fell below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-a-half months and account for merely 10.70 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry says.

11:30 a.m.

Several safety arrangements are being made to host the Ganga-Sagar Mela amid the COVID-19 pandemic, besides the authorities are also planning to send the holy water to the devotees by post and live-stream the rituals, a senior official says.

11:22 a.m.

Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru amid COVID-19 shadow.

11:04 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has delivered in the last four years by making a strong military, reviving the country's economy and creating millions of jobs, his supporters in the battleground state of Georgia say.

11:03 a.m.

Three more people, including a 65-year old woman, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the toll in the union territory to 574.

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a lot on Saturday and he is speaking a bit as well as recognising people and identifying their voices, a doctor treating him at a private hospital in Kolkata.

10:29 a.m.

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday morning but is likely to improve slightly due to favourable wind speed, according to government agencies.

10:23 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh with 62,212 new cases in the last 24 hours as the death toll climbed to 1,12,998 with the virus claiming 837 lives in a day.

10:09 a.m.

Mizoram reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,245, an official says.

The US is facing major crises on multiple fronts, including public health, economy, and hunger in addition to climate change, and a reckoning on racial justice, all due to the failed policies of Trump administration, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris says.

9:45 a.m.

At least 198 more people, including two security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the state to 13,169, a senior health official says.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she would resume her campaign on Monday.

9:18 a.m.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands reports 10 new COVID-19 cases.

8:48 a.m.

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened to devotees Saturday morning after remaining closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a few worshippers wearing masks and carrying COVID-19 negative certificate offering prayers.

6:20 a.m.

US President Donald Trump on Friday invited his close aide Hope Hicks on stage at an election rally in Florida, over a fortnight after she tested positive for COVID-19.

4:12 a.m.

US President Donald Trump 'revels' in division and chaos, and he will do anything to distract people from his failures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. PTI VIS VIS