Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

11:45 a.m.

India may see seven million COVID-19 cases by October, says study by BITS Pilani.

11:38 a.m.

COVID-19 patient's kin in Maharashtra manhandle doctors, one held.

Donald Trump 'deliberately misled' Americans on coronavirus, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, referring to the US president's comments on the issue revealed in a forthcoming book authored by a renowned investigative journalist.

11:21 a.m.

COVID-19 positive undertrial, who fled from UP hospital, caught.

10:45 a.m.

COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 45-lakh mark.

10:38 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,672 as 127 more people including 14 security personnel have tested positive for the virus, a senior Health department official says.

10:26 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 1,182 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh fatalities.

9:58 a.m.

India had an estimated 6.4 million COVID-19 infections by early May, says National serosurvey.

9:54 a.m.

Telangana sees 2,426 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more fatalities.

9:36 a.m.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says in view of the WHO's warning that COVID-19 cases will be on the rise in the coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 per cent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and 20 per cent to industries.

The government has issued a revised SOP for conducting exams amid COVID-19.

7:20 a.m.

Delhi Metro's Magenta and Grey Lines resume services after over five-and-a-half months. PTI VIS VIS