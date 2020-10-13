Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

11:44 a.m.

Moms with COVID-19 who take basic precautions rarely pass the novel coronavirus to their newborns, even if breastfeeding, according to a new study which says more extensive measures like separating the infected mothers from their babies may not be warranted.

11:20 a.m.

The age of a person may not decide how likely they are infected by SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, according to a study which found that development of symptoms, severity of the disease, and mortality are age-dependent.

11:17 a.m.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 while death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours.

SAI and NRAI to jointly bio-secure national shooting camp.

10:58 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 510 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fresh fatalities.

10:30 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,367 with 220 fresh cases.

9:42 a.m.

The national capital's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, the first time this season, with calm winds and low temperatures allowing accumulation of pollutants.

9:37 a.m.

Vehemently opposing those advocating perpetual lockdowns to address the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has said that cure cannot be worse than the problem itself.

Telangana reports 1,708 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2.14 lakh while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,233, a government bulletin says.

7:08 a.m.

Joe Biden has agreed to hand over the control of the Democratic Party to the socialist, Marxist and left-wing extremists to get the party's nomination, President Donald Trump has said as he resumed his re-election campaign from the battle ground State of Florida after recovering from COVID-19. PTI VIS VIS