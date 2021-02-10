Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

12:00 p.m.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea which had sought a direction to the Centre to formulate a national mortal remains management and disposal protocol for pandemic and non-pandemic times to be implemented across the country.

11:46 a.m.

Nursery admissions in Delhi will begin from February 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Wednesday.

11:31 a.m.

Using advanced air-flow simulation tools on super computers, scientists have analysed an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a restaurant in China, findings that reveal how ventilation and air conditioning influence airborne virus transmission risk.

11:27 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Arunachal Pradesh, where the tally remained at 16,831, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

11:20 a.m.

Telangana recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.96 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,613.

10:36 a.m.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 new infections, while death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:21 a.m.

It is imperative that the world learns as much as possible about the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic so that the world can understand its origins and prevent future biological catastrophes, the US has said after international experts investigating the origins of the disease have dismissed as unlikely a theory that the virus came from a laboratory in China.

9:27 a.m.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,388, an official said on Wednesday.

8:47 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,56,185 with the addition of 236 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday. PTI VIS VIS