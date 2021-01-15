Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

11:25 a.m.

Telangana recorded 202 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.91 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,574, the state government said on Friday.

11:17 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day while the country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:10 a.m.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra began with COVID-19 protocols in place on Friday morning, an official said.

10:04 a.m.

West Indies player Hayden Walsh tests COVID-19 positive after arrival in Bangladesh.

9:53 a.m.

The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands mounted to 4,976 as seven more people have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Friday.

9:31 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced a USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to tackle the economic fallout from the pandemic, including direct financial aid to average Americans, support to businesses and to provide a boost to the national vaccination programme.

9:20 a.m.

Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 144 new cases pushed the tally to 1,17,384, a health department official said on Friday.

8:49 a.m.

The coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa has led to the postponement of another game as the Premier League holds talks with captains and managers of clubs to urge compliance with enhanced regulations.

6:17 a.m.

A top American Congressman has applauded India for its plans to supply COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours and partners around the world. PTI VIS VIS