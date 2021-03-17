Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

12:04 p.m.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

11:29 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 5,032 as one more person tested positive for the virus in the union territory in the last 24-hours, a health department official said on Wednesday.

10:51 a.m.

The Odisha government has urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the All- India NEET UG 2021 examinations in all the 30 districts of the state instead of selected seven cities.

10:42 a.m.

India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 28,903 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

10:26 a.m.

Thane has added 1,359 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,78,928,an official said on Wednesday.

The start of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships was on Wednesday delayed by a couple of hours following a 'significant number' of inconclusive COVID-19 test results, the organisers informed.

10:10 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the total coronavirus caseload in the north-eastern state to 16,841, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

9:10 a.m.

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 4,442, an official said on Wednesday. PTI VIS VIS