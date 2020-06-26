Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

11:58 a.m.

CBSE notifies its assessment scheme for pending class 10 and 12 exams.

1:40 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan'.

11:34 a.m.

The largest wholesale market at Hyderabad's Begum Bazar will remain shut from June 28 to July 5 in view of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases in recent days, the city Kirana Merchants Association says.

Twelve more people test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, total count 172.

11:28 a.m.

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in Delhi and prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic will be carried out in the national capital from Saturday, the Union Home Ministry says.

11:09 a.m.

The presidential election campaign in the US appears to have gathered steam despite the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country, with President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden exchanging barbs.

11:04 a.m.

The Centre has informed Kerala that state specific protocols, as demanded by it, for bringing back expatriates from overseas cannot be implemented since it cannot interfere with procedures in foreign countries, Union Minister V Muraleedharan says.

10:56 a.m.

India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time as death toll crosses 15,000-mark in the country.

10:53 a.m.

Scientists identify six potential drug targets for COVID-19.

10:17 a.m.

A mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients.

6:58 a.m.

No reason for any country to include coal in COVID-19 recovery plans, and investments should instead be made in non-polluting energy sources, UN Chief Antonio Guterres says. PTI VIS VIS