    Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

    New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

    11:36 a.m.

    As many as 154 new cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 5,825.

    11:30 a.m.

    HC reduces number of benches holding physical hearings as COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi.

    10:45 a.m.

    Record spike of 97,570 infections pushes India's COVID caseload to 46,59,984.

    10:37 a.m.

    Telangana doctors perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient.

    10:19 a.m.

    Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam, which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    9:57 a.m.

    Telangana registers 2,278 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1.54 lakh in the state.

    9:48 a.m.

    India votes in favour of UNGA resolution, calling for multilateral cooperation to combat COVID-19.

    7:22 a.m.

    Delhi Metro resumes full services as Airport Line reopens.

    1:23 a.m.

    Odisha launches scheme to improve socio-economic condition of sanitation workers. PTI VIS VIS

