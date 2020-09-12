Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

11:36 a.m.

As many as 154 new cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 5,825.

11:30 a.m.

HC reduces number of benches holding physical hearings as COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi.

10:45 a.m.

Record spike of 97,570 infections pushes India's COVID caseload to 46,59,984.

10:37 a.m.

Telangana doctors perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient.

10:19 a.m.

Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam, which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:57 a.m.

Telangana registers 2,278 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1.54 lakh in the state.

9:48 a.m.

India votes in favour of UNGA resolution, calling for multilateral cooperation to combat COVID-19.

7:22 a.m.

Delhi Metro resumes full services as Airport Line reopens.

1:23 a.m.

Odisha launches scheme to improve socio-economic condition of sanitation workers. PTI VIS VIS