Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.
11:36 a.m.
As many as 154 new cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 5,825.
11:30 a.m.
HC reduces number of benches holding physical hearings as COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi.
10:45 a.m.
Record spike of 97,570 infections pushes India's COVID caseload to 46,59,984.
10:37 a.m.
Telangana doctors perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient.
10:19 a.m.
Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam, which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:57 a.m.
Telangana registers 2,278 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1.54 lakh in the state.
9:48 a.m.
India votes in favour of UNGA resolution, calling for multilateral cooperation to combat COVID-19.
7:22 a.m.
Delhi Metro resumes full services as Airport Line reopens.
1:23 a.m.
Odisha launches scheme to improve socio-economic condition of sanitation workers.