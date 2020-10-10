    Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

    New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

    11:48 a.m.

    Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama appreciated the efforts of 'corona warriors' in the fight against COVID-19 and said steps should be taken to avert another such pandemic in the future.

    11:43 a.m.

    The AAP government will soon issue directions allowing the sale and purchase of only 'green' firecrackers in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai says.

    11:42 a.m.

    Mizoram reports five new COVID-19 cases as state tally rises to 2,162.

    11:31 a.m.

    Ladakh records 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus caseload to 4,987, an official bulletin says.

    11:23 a.m.

    Telangana recorded 1,811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2.10 lakh even as the recovery rate in the state climbed to over 87 per cent.

    11:20 a.m.

    Meghalaya Assembly committee asks govt to review rates for COVID-19 test.

    11:10 a.m.

    Though COVID-19 cases are surging in Kerala, death rate is 0.36 per cent, says Health minister.

    11:00 a.m.

    As many as 279 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh as state's tally rises to 11,760.

    10:40 a.m.

    India reported 73,272 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 69,79,423, while death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease during the period.

    10:27 a.m.

    India donates 1.8 million N95 masks to Philadelphia city in US.

    9:08 a.m.

    As many as 24 new cases push COVID-19 tally of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,976.

    9:03 a.m.

    Donald Trump's 'reckless' personal conduct since his COVID-19 diagnosis is 'unconscionable', Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, asserting that the last thing the US needs is a president who ignores Americans and looks down upon them.

    7:41 a.m.

    US President Donald Trump who was convalescing from COVID-19 infection, would hold an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the viral disease on Saturday and hit the election campaign trail from Florida. PTI VIS VIS

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.