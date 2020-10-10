Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

11:48 a.m.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama appreciated the efforts of 'corona warriors' in the fight against COVID-19 and said steps should be taken to avert another such pandemic in the future.

11:43 a.m.

The AAP government will soon issue directions allowing the sale and purchase of only 'green' firecrackers in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai says.

11:42 a.m.

Mizoram reports five new COVID-19 cases as state tally rises to 2,162.

11:31 a.m.

Ladakh records 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus caseload to 4,987, an official bulletin says.

11:23 a.m.

Telangana recorded 1,811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2.10 lakh even as the recovery rate in the state climbed to over 87 per cent.

11:20 a.m.

Meghalaya Assembly committee asks govt to review rates for COVID-19 test.

11:10 a.m.

Though COVID-19 cases are surging in Kerala, death rate is 0.36 per cent, says Health minister.

11:00 a.m.

As many as 279 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh as state's tally rises to 11,760.

10:40 a.m.

India reported 73,272 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 69,79,423, while death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease during the period.

10:27 a.m.

India donates 1.8 million N95 masks to Philadelphia city in US.

9:08 a.m.

As many as 24 new cases push COVID-19 tally of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,976.

9:03 a.m.

Donald Trump's 'reckless' personal conduct since his COVID-19 diagnosis is 'unconscionable', Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, asserting that the last thing the US needs is a president who ignores Americans and looks down upon them.

7:41 a.m.

US President Donald Trump who was convalescing from COVID-19 infection, would hold an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the viral disease on Saturday and hit the election campaign trail from Florida. PTI VIS VIS