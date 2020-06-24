Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

11:48 a.m.

Twelve more COVID-19 cases reported in UP’s Shamli as total cases in the district rise to 100.

11:37 a.m.

Pakistan records 3,892 new coronavirus cases as country's tally reaches 1,88,926.

11:25 a.m.

A 48-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Srinagar as death toll rises to 88 in Jammu and Kashmir.

11:05 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases reported in India as infection tally mounts to 4,56,183 and the death toll rising to 14,476.

11:01 a.m.

Four more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya, CM Conrad K Sangma says.

10:58 a.m.

New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are the only three states in the US which are on track to contain COVID-19, according to data by a multidisciplinary team of epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a second round of COVID-19 Test before joining the national team's training camp in Southampton on Thursday.

10:53 a.m.

Australia reports first coronavirus death in more than a month with total cases crossing 7,500.

10:22 a.m.

H-1B visa suspension will harm American businesses that rely on immigrant workers, US lawmakers say.

9:06 a.m.

At least 12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive.

7:10 a.m.

Indian national in Singapore who recovered from coronavirus dies of heart attack.

6:03 a.m.

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come in South Africa, warned top epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim. PTI VIS VIS