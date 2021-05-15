Coronavirus Latest News Updates: Cases of black fungus infection also detected in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: "Few cases of the fungal infection seen in Maharashtra and Gujarat have been seen in Kerala also. The disease was reported before COVID also. State Medical Board is collecting samples for studies," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

Union Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal on Saturday said, "The cause of concern is Tamil Nadu where a rise in number of active cases has been reported in last one week."

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday stated that the Centre's containment efforts "are working".

"Overall positivity rate in India, which stood at 21.9 percent last week has now fallen to 19.8 percent. Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have reported a major drop in case positivity," the ministry said.

The Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till 31 May, even as it granted more relaxations in economic activities, PTI reported.

The lockdown, currently in force in all districts of the state, was set to end in most regions at 15 May midnight.

"The lockdown will not be lifted in the state. Only certain relaxations will be granted, depending on the COVID-19 situation and risks in each of the districts," the official from the public relations department said. The restrictions and relaxations will be applicable till 31 May.

The state government had on 4 May asked all the districts to extend the lockdown, which was imposed in early April, till 16 May, while giving some relaxations As per the new guidelines, all government and private construction activities will be allowed and they can be carried out in compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and labour safety measures, he said.

In its statement, the NHRC said that 'it seems the public authorities have failed to take efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half-burnt or unburnt bodies into the Ganga'.

Local trains, metro services, inter state bus/train services, inland waterways to remain shut. Intra-state goods trucks movement is restricted except for essential supplies.

If any patient - in home isolation - needs medical oxygen, our teams will reach at their doorstep within two hours, said Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Delhi recorded 8,500 daily cases on Friday, the first time the figure has dipped below 10,000 since 10 April. The city's positivity rate had also dipped to 12 percent.

Amid criticism by Opposition leaders over handling of the second wave of COVID-19, which has overwhelmed hospitals across the country, Modi on Friday said: "The pandemic, the worst in 100 years, is testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy before us."

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 said the health ministry.

With the death of 3,890 more COVID-19 patients, the total number of fatalities climbed to 2,66,207, said the health ministry on Saturday. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.09 percent.

The active COVID-19 caseload in India reached 36,73,802 on Saturday, comprising 15.07 percent of the total infections reported so far. India Saturday reported 3,26,098 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall count over 2.43 crore.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said 3,25,071 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

The total of 18,04,29,261 include 96,27,199 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,63,754 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 81,48,757 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 42,55,362 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,67,99,389 and 87,50,224 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,43,15,317 and 1,75,47,584 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on day-119 of the vaccination drive (14 May), total 10,79,759 vaccine doses were given.

A total of 6,16,781 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,62,978 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

