Coronavirus can last up to 28 days on glass and stainless steel, shows study; India's tally crosses 71 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally went past 71 lakh with 66,732 fresh cases, while the number of people who have recuperated crossed 61 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 percent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Meanwhile, the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass, and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.

China's Qingdao has launched a city-wide nucleic acid test campaign that will cover its nine million residents over the next five days, amid apprehensions of a second wave after the coastal city reported six COVID-19 cases.

With increasing recoveries, India has sustained its leading global position with the maximum recovered cases.

The country's COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,20,538. The toll climbed to 1,09,150 with the virus claiming 816 lives in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. For the fourth day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh.

There are 8,61,853 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which account for 12.10 percent of the total caseload, the data showed. The case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.53 percent.

Over 18,000 tonnes of COVID-19 waste since June

India generated 18,006 tonnes of COVID-19 biomedical waste in the last four months, with Maharashtra contributing the maximum (3,587 tonnes) to it, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Around 5,500 tonnes of COVID-19 waste was generated across the country in September: the maximum for a month so far.

According to the data received from state pollution control boards, all states and Union Territories have since June generated 18,006 tonnes of COVID-19-related biomedical waste which is being collected, treated, and disposed of by 198 common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs).

COVID-19 biomedical waste includes PPE kits, masks, shoe covers, gloves, human tissues, items contaminated with blood, body fluids like dressings, plaster casts, cotton swabs, beddings contaminated with blood or body fluid, blood bags, needles, syringes.

According to the data, Maharashtra, which has reported over 15 lakh coronavirus cases so far, generated 3,587 tonnes of COVID-19 waste in four months " 524 tonnes in June, 1,180 tonnes in July, 1,359 tonnes in August, and 524 tonnes in September.

Tamil Nadu generated 1,737 tonnes of Covid-19 waste, Gujarat (1,638 tonnes), Kerala (1,516 tonnes), Uttar Pradesh (1,432 tonnes), Delhi (1,400 tonnes), Karnataka (1,380 tonnes) and West Bengal (1,000 tonnes).

The National Capital generated 333 tonnes of such waste in June, 389 tonnes in July, 296 tonnes in August, and 382 tonnes in September, according to the CPCB data.

Around 5,490 tonnes of COVID-19 waste was generated in September, with Gujarat contributing the maximum 622 tonnes, followed by Tamil Nadu (543 tonnes), Maharashtra (524 tonnes), Uttar Pradesh (507 tonnes), Kerala (494 tonnes), and others.

Around 5,240 tonnes of COVID-19 waste was generated in August, of which 1,359 tonnes was in Maharashtra, and 588 tonnes each in Kerala and Karnataka, followed by others.

Virus can survive on things for up to 28 days in cool, dark conditions

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on items such as banknotes and phones for up to 28 days in cool, dark conditions, according to a study by Australia's national science agency.

Researchers at CSIRO's disease preparedness center tested the longevity of SARS-CoV-2 in the dark at three temperatures, showing survival rates decreased as conditions became hotter, the agency said Monday.

The scientists found that at 20 degrees Celsius, SARS-CoV-2 was "extremely robust" on smooth surfaces " like mobile phone screens " surviving for 28 days on glass, steel and plastic banknotes.

At 30 degrees Celsius, the survival rate dropped to seven days and plunged to just 24 hours at 40 degrees Celsius.

The virus survived for shorter periods on porous surfaces such as cotton " up to 14 days at the lowest temperatures and less than 16 hours at the highest " the researchers said.

Cloth masks prevent virus only if washed daily

