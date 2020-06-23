Coronavirus: Kumaraswamy urges govt to reconsider decision on SSLC exams; calls for 20-day lockdown

Bengaluru, June 23: In the wake of continued surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, former Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has urged the state government impose a lockdown for another 20 days in the state capital and to reconsider its decision on conduct of SSLC exams from June 25 onwards.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said that coronavirus had been spreading fast after the government unveiled the plan to "unlock" India.

"Stop playing with human lives. It will not serve any purpose to seal a few areas. If you care for the human lives in Bengaluru, shut down the city totally for 20 days. Else, Bengaluru will become another Brazil. People's lives are more important than the economy," he wrote in Kannada, attacking the state government.

"A rapid increase is observed in the days following the lifting of the lock-down. The question is, do we passively wait as the country is all set to overtake Brazil? (sic)" Kumaraawamy said.

"I urge the Prime Minister to notice that the selective seal-down in containment zones has not served its purpose of arresting the pandemic and to impose a further 20 days national lock down. Lets not put economy ahead of peoples' safety (sic)," the JDS leader further said.

Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar's wife, daughter test positive for Covid-19

Kumaraswamy urged the chief minister to grant a compensation of at least Rs. 5000 through DBT to all daily wage workers including cab/auto drivers and weavers.

Karnataka has recorded more than 9,000 cases so far. The state recorded a single-day spike of 249 cases on Monday. 142 patients have died.

Bengaluru, the state's capital, has 919 active cases. Sixty-eight deaths linked to the illness have been reported from the city.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia. The country's coronavirus tally soared to 4.4 lakh cases this morning. Over 14,000 people have died so far.

