03 Aug 2021: Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; infections rise in 13 states

India on Tuesday reported over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases, recording a significant drop in infections. The test positivity rate also declined to 1.8% from 2.8% the day before. However, Kerala, the state contributing the highest number of infections, conducted relatively fewer tests on Monday. Kerala is among the 13 states where infections saw an upward trend last week. Here are more details.

Statistics: India's tally crosses 3.17 crore; 4.23 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,17,26,507 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,25,195. So far, 3,08,96,354 patients have recovered, while 4,04,958 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 30,549 new infections, 38,887 more discharges, and 422 fresh fatalities. 47,85,44,114 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend: India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States: Nearly 50% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,869 new COVID-19 cases along with 8,429 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 13,984 new cases and 15,923 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,285 new cases and 1,383 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,957 new cases and 2,068 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,546 new cases and 1,968 recoveries.

States: Weekly infections rise in 13 states; worst spike in Himachal

A total of 13 states notably saw a rise in infections last week. The rise was the highest in hill states with Himachal Pradesh recording a 64% surge. Further, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir observed a 61% and 26% rise, respectively. Among other states that witnessed a sharp rise in infections, Mizoram saw a spike of 39%, followed by Sikkim (22%) and Meghalaya (15%).

COVAXIN: COVAXIN's disrupted supply impacted India's production plans

On another note, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr. NK Arora told NDTV that India's plans to ramp up production were set back due to the disrupted supply of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Reportedly, COVAXIN supplies were hit in July due to quality issues at a new fermentation plant in Bengaluru. These doses were rejected for supply as they couldn't be used.

Fact: J&J planning to launch vaccine in India

Separately, Johnson & Johnson said it plans to launch its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India. Earlier, the firm had withdrawn its application to conduct bridging clinical trials in India as the government has waived the requirement of such trials for certain foreign-approved vaccines.

