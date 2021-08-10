



Coronavirus: India reports 28K new cases, lowest in 147 days

India on Tuesday reported over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 147 days. The Health Ministry also sought to highlight that the number of active infections has dipped to a 139-day low of 3.88 lakh while the recovery rate has reached 97.45%, the highest ever. However, experts warn of a "disturbing trend" in India's COVID-19 situation. Here are more details.

Statistics: India's tally nears 3.2 crore; 4.28 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,19,98,158 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,28,682. So far, 3,11,80,968 patients have recovered, while 3,88,508 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 28,204 new infections, 41,511 more discharges, and 373 fresh fatalities. 51,45,00,268 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend: India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States: Over 46% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,505 new COVID-19 cases along with 7,568 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 13,049 new cases and 20,004 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,186 new cases and 1,776 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,929 new cases and 1,886 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,413 new cases and 1,795 recoveries.

Third wave: Expert flags disturbing trend in India's outbreak

Eminent physicist Dr. Vipin Srivastava has flagged a "disturbing trend" in India's COVID-19 situation wherein the Daily Death Load (DDL)—the ratio of deaths to active infections—worsened in the weeks after July 4. He had earlier predicted that the impact of an imminent third wave of COVID-19 will be seen post-July 4. Other estimates suggest the third wave will peak in September.

Fact: Supreme Court seeks Centre's report on oxygen allocation to states

The Supreme Court said Monday that it would examine India's preparedness for the imminent third wave of COVID-19. A two-judge bench—comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah—asked the central government to file an action taken report (ATR) on oxygen allocation to states/union territories.

Vaccination: Nod to Zydus Cadila vaccine expected this week

The Health Ministry also announced Monday that foreign nationals can get vaccinated in India through the CoWIN portal. Separately, Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D is likely to be granted emergency use approval this week. Meanwhile, BioNTech has said that its mRNA vaccine developed jointly with Pfizer is effective against newer coronavirus variants and there is no need to modify the shot at the moment.

