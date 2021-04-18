



Coronavirus: India reports 2.6L cases; 17 states record biggest jump

18 Apr 2021: Coronavirus: India reports 2.6L cases; 17 states record biggest jump

India on Friday reported 2.6 lakh new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

The nationwide tally has now neared 1.47 crore.

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 more patients died in the past 24 hours—the deadliest day—bringing the death toll to 1,77,150.

At least 17 out of India's 36 states and union territories reported a record rise in infections.

Statistics: India reports 1,47,88,109 cases, 1,77,150 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Friday morning, India reported a total of 1,47,88,109 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 1,77,150.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,28,09,643 patients have recovered, while 18,01,316 cases involve active infections.

In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 2,61,500 new infections and 1,501 fresh fatalities.

12,26,22,590 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra comprises 38% of India's new cases

Maharashtra reported the biggest spike for the second day with 67,123 new cases, taking the tally to 37,70,707. 2,72,035 samples were tested, indicating a high daily positivity rate of 24.6%.

419 new fatalities pushed the toll to 59,970.

The state has the highest number of active infections (6,47,933) in India, most of which are concentrated in Pune (1,20,452), Mumbai (86,433), and Thane (82,047) districts.

Delhi: Every 4th sample tested found positive in Delhi

Delhi also reported its biggest single-day spike with 24,375 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 24.5%—every fourth sample tested was found to be positive.

Notably, Delhi is reporting more cases than any city in the world. The national capital's tally has reached 8,27,998, which includes 69,799 active cases. 167 more deaths pushed the toll to 11,960.

Kerala: 13.K new cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 13,835 new cases—the highest ever to date—taking the tally to 12,21,167. The daily positivity rate stood at 17% with 81,211 tests.

Story continues

The active caseload in the state has increased to 80,019. The death toll climbed to 4,904 with 27 more fatalities.

The state has raised the concern of vaccine shortage with the Centre as it is left with only 5 lakh doses.

Karnataka: Karnataka records 17,500 new cases

Karnataka reported 17,489 new cases, marking the biggest spike for the third consecutive day.

The total tally has reached 11,41,998, including 1,19,160 active cases.

80 fatalities pushed the death toll to 13,270.

Bengaluru Urban—which accounts for 46% of the state's caseload—alone reported 11,404 new cases and 43 more deaths.

Notably, the state's Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19 the second time this week.

Fact: Bengal reports record spike for 7th consecutive day

With 7,713 new cases, West Bengal also reported the highest one-day spike for the seventh consecutive day. The total caseload has climbed to 6,51,508. The state, which is undergoing elections, now has 45,300 active cases. 34 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 10,540.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu adds 54K new cases over past week

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a steady and sharp rise in infections over the past week.

The state reported 9,344 new cases, a record spike for the fourth consecutive day.

Over the past week, the state has added 53,912 more cases.

The total caseload has reached 9,80,728, which includes 65,635 active cases.

39 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 13,071.

Fact: Over 27,000 new cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 27,357 new cases, a day after reporting a record spike of 27,426 cases. The cumulative tally has now risen to 8,21,054, which includes 1,70,059 active cases. 120 more deaths pushed the death toll to 9,703.

Chhattisgarh: In Chhattisgarh, 1-day tally crosses 16K for first time

Chhattisgarh reported a record 16,083 new cases, the first time since the pandemic began that daily infections rose above 16,000.

The total caseload has reached 5,32,495, which includes 1,30,400 active cases and 5,738 deaths.

The state reported 138 more deaths on Saturday, 73 in Raipur alone. At 26,514, the district also has the most active cases.

Other states: 10 other states see record surge

Other states that reported a record rise in infections include Madhya Pradesh (11,269 cases), Gujarat (9,541), Rajasthan (9,046), Bihar (7,870), Haryana (7,717), Punjab (4,498), Telangana (4,446), Uttarakhand (2,757), Himachal Pradesh (1,392), and Ladakh (362).

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,224 new cases, marking a positivity rate of 20.1%, up from 9.6% on April 12. The tally has reached 9,55,455, including 7,388 deaths and 40,469 active cases.