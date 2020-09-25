Coronavirus: India records 86,052 new cases in last 24 hours; Tally nears 5.9 million

New Delhi, Sep 25: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India registered 86,052 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally near 5.9 million. The active cases have increased to 9,70,116 whereas over 4.75 million have recovered so far.

In recent days, the numbers of recoveries logged per day in the country have been exceeding the number of fresh cases. But in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries stood at 81,177.

On Friday, the health ministry said that 75 per cent of new cases of coronavirus in the country are concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) so as 74 per cent of new recoveries.

The health ministry also pointed out that a minimum of 14 states demonstrated better COVID-19 response on the basis of higher tests per million population and corresponding lower positivity rate than the national average.

A total of 68,928,440 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus so far out of which nearly 1.5 million samples were tested on Thursday, as per data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Delhi are some of the states that continue to be worst-hit from the pandemic. Delhi is at the peak of the second COVID-19 wave with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that its intensity will be less in the coming days.

