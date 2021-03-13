Coronavirus: India records 2021's biggest single-day spike with 24,882 cases
India recorded 24,882 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours—the highest single-day spike in the last 83 days—taking the tally to 1.13 crore, showed the Health Ministry data Saturday morning.
Notably, the number of new cases is 7% higher than Friday, when India recorded 23,285 cases. This is for the fourth time that India's single-day tally crossed the 20,000-mark in 2021.
Details: India's active caseload has reached 2,02,022 cases
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the country has reached 2,02,022 during the 24-hour period while the recovery rate declined to 96.82%, said reports.
The number of fresh infections reported on Saturday morning—24,882 cases—is the highest daily rise registered since December 20 when as many as 26,624 new cases were recorded.
States: Maharashtra, Kerala account for nearly 72% of total active cases
According to the Centre, six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, accounted for 85.6% of the new COVID-19 cases.
"Five states cumulatively account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country. Two states - Maharashtra and Kerala - account for 71.69% of India's total active cases," stated the Health Ministry.
Deaths: Country's death toll has climbed to 1.58 lakh
Apart from recording the highest daily surge of this year so far, India also reported 140 COVID-19 related deaths during the 24-hour period till 8:00 am on Saturday due to which the country's death toll has climbed to 1,58,446 deaths.
Of these 140 new fatalities, Maharashtra reportedly accounted for 56 deaths, Punjab for 34 deaths, and Kerala for 14 deaths.
Maharashtra: Maharashtra registered its biggest single-day rise of this year
The situation in Maharashtra is especially concerning as the state has been reporting the highest number of cases in India consistently over the past year.
The state is on alert and several of its districts have imposed partial lockdowns and night curfews to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Also, Maharashtra registered its biggest single-day rise of 15,817 cases for this year on Friday.
Fact: COVID-19 vaccination drive ongoing with full force
India has been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases even amid an intensive national vaccination drive in the country. The Health Ministry said that more than 2.82 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries.