Coronavirus update: India hit a new high of 2 lakh cases and over 1000 deaths in just 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India has reported over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. There have been 1,038 confirmed COVID-related deaths around the world, taking the total number of COVID-related deaths to 1,73,123. In India, 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of cases currently stands at 1,4074,564. A total of 11,44,93,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the world. According to health department numbers, Delhi registered 17,282 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day rise in the national capital since the pandemic started, with more than 100 deaths.