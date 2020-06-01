Coronavirus Hits Andhra Pradesh Secretariat: Two Blocks Shut After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, All Employees Asked to Work From Home

Hyderabad, June 1: Two blocks of State Secretariat in Andhra Pradesh have been shut after a Secretariat employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the employees in the two blocks have been given work from home. Officials of Medical & Health Dept, Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh said that all the five blocks at Secretariat are being sanitized as a precautionary measure. The state reported 105 fresh cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours. India Climbs to 7th Place Among Countries Worst Hit by Coronavirus in the World With 1,90,535 COVID-19 Cases.

Officials informed that the employee who has tested positive for coronavirus is one of the Secretariat employees who were stuck in Hyderabad. The infected person had returned to Andhra Pradesh on May 27. They came in specially arranged buses and were tested before entering Secretariat. The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh jumped to 3,042 so far with the highest ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 98 positive cases.

Here's the tweet:

The employee who has tested positive for #COVID19 is one of the Secretariat employees who were stuck in Hyderabad&returned to Andhra Pradesh on 27 May. They came in specially arranged buses&were tested before entering Secretariat: Officials of Medical & Health Dept, Secretariat https://t.co/yg5MCC1e5b — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020





Earlier in the day, a scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had tested positive for coronavirus following which the ICMR headquarter has been closed for fumigation and sanitisation. Reports inform that the infected scientist is said to be a part of the COVID-19 core team and is associated with the National Institute of Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai, which is a part of the ICMR. Also, a Niti Aayog official tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday following which the third floor of office building in Delhi was sealed.