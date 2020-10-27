



Coronavirus: Guidelines for More

27 Oct 2020: Coronavirus: Guidelines for 'reopening' from lockdown extended till November 30

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the guidelines for reopening from the coronavirus lockdown until November 30.

The guidelines were issued last month on September 30 and were meant to be applicable until October 31.

While most major activities have been allowed, the lockdown will continue in containment zones until November 30.

Here are more details.

Order: Here's what the Home Ministry's order states

An order from the Home Ministry on Tuesday stated, "In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, [Union Home Secretary and National Executive Committee Chairperson Ajay Kumar Bhalla] hereby directs that guidelines for Re-opening issued vide Ministry of Home Affairs' order of even number dated 30.09.2020, will remain in force up to 30.11.2020."

Quote: Most activities resumed; some allowed with restrictions

Bhalla wrote to the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all states/UTs, "While most of the activities have been permitted, some activities involving a large number of people have been allowed with some restrictions and subject to SOPs being followed regarding health and safety precautions."

These activities include—metro rail; shopping malls; hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums; cinemas; entertainment parks, etc."

Fact: States/UTs were allowed to take call on reopening schools

Bhalla also noted that states/UTs were allowed to take decisions on certain activities that had a relatively higher transmission risk, under last month's reopening guidelines. These activities include schools and coaching institutes; state/private universities for research scholars; allowing gatherings above the limit of 100, etc.

Caution: Bhalla urged people to follow Modi's Jan Andolan

Although most activities have resumed, Bhalla said that there is a need to "exercise abundant caution by adopting COVID-19 appropriate behavior by every citizen in their daily routine."

He said people are violating health precautions during the festive season and pushed for compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan Aandolan, which listed three mantras, namely: wearing face masks, frequent hand-washing, and physical distancing.

Outbreak: India reports over 79.4 lakh COVID-19 cases

According to the Health Ministry, as of Tuesday morning, India reported 79,46,429 COVID-19 cases, after witnessing a spike of 36,370 new cases.

Although India is the second worst-hit nation, the outbreak has seen a downward trend of late.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 72,01,070 people have recovered, while 6,25,857 cases involve active infections.

The death toll climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 more fatalities.