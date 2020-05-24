'Coronavirus Doubling Rate in India Now More Than 13 Days , Lockdown Acted As Social Vaccine', Says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, May 24: The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in India is more than 13 days. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine to contain the spread of COVID-19. Harsh Varshan stated, “If the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3.4 days, today the doubling rate is more than 13-days.” Coronavirus Live Tracker.

The Union Health Minister also praised the government for imposing the lockdown at the early stages of the outbreak of the virus in India, unlike other developed countries. He said, “Lockdown was imposed in India at the right time. Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision.” Harsh Vardhan added, “In some countries when situation went out of control they took the decision of lockdown & in most places it was partial lockdown.”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's Statement:

The coronavirus doubling rate in India now stands at 13.3 days against 3.4 days since the lockdown commenced. The lockdown was first imposed in India on March 25, and it is currently in the fourth phase of the shutdown. According to the health ministry, the COVID-19 fatality rate in India also dropped from 3.13 percent to 3.02 percent as on May 22. The coronavirus recovery rate also improved to 41 percent in the country.

Meanwhile, in the last few days, coronavirus cases have increased drastically in India. On Sunday morning, the country witnessed the sharpest spike of 6,767 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till now, 1,31,868 people have contracted coronavirus. The death toll has mounted to 3, 867.