Coronavirus Cases Rising in Delhi Because of Increased Testing, Fatality Rate Lower Than National Average: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, September 5: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is rising in the national capital because of increased testing. Assuring that "the situation is under control", Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has performed better than the national average since August 15 in terms of fatality rate of COVID-19. The recovery rate is also higher than the national average, he added. Arvind Kejriwal Assures Relief to Delhi Traders, Industrialists From Fixed Power Charges.

"As per data between August 15 and today, the fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 1 percent in Delhi against 1.7 percent of the national fatality rate. Our recovery rate is 87 percent against 77 percent on the national level. COVID-19 cases are rising in Delhi because we have increasing testing," Kejriwal said. "I want to assure you that COVID-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control, but there is no room for complacency," the Chief Minister added. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Representatives of Banquet Halls for Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19.

Earlier today, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the situation in the national capital is under control and highlighted that testing has been doubled. "2,914 new cases were found, 1,751 recovered and 13 deaths. We have more than doubled the testing in Delhi, in the last week. Earlier, there were around 15,000-16,000 tests were conducted. 37,000 tests were conducted yesterday," Jain told reporters.

"Positivity rate is close to 8 per cent. The case fatality rate is around 0.5 per cent. The situation in Delhi is under control," he added. Delhi has so far reported 1,85,220 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 18,842 are active cases, while 4,513 patients have succumbed to the infection. As many as 1,61,865 people have recovered.