As Coronavirus Cases Rise Over 33 Mn Globally, Here's a List of Prominent People Diagnosed with Covid

More than 1 million people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus and over 33 million infected.

Leading figures in politics, sport, royalty and entertainment are among them:

PROMINENT CASES

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said in a tweet on Oct. 1. Trump said the couple would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately. The pair were tested after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, tested positive.

British actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Sept. 3, halting production of "The Batman".

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Sept. 2 that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio's spokesman on Aug. 25.

Flavio Briatore, one of Italy's most flamboyant businessmen who lambasted restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 epidemic, was hospitalized after testing positive for the disease, his staff said in a statement on Aug. 25.

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, Jamaica's health ministry confirmed on Aug. 24.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, announced on Aug. 10, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19, his Racing Point team said on July 30.

U.S. actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in a video posted to Instagram on July 30, according to media reports.

U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien has become the highest-ranking official in President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus. The news was announced on July 27.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said on July 11.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, said on July 7 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the pandemic.

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's tennis player, tested positive for the virus on June 23. Djokovic, 33, apologized to anyone who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

Actor Tony Shalhoub, 66, who starred in "Monk" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", revealed in May that he and his wife had recovered from coronavirus.

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing, 57, on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, 31, tested positive in April.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on April 5 after suffering symptoms including a fever and a cough for more than 10 days. He spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

American singer Pink, 40, said on April 5 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks prior and had since recovered. She donated $1 million to relief efforts.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, 61, said he felt like he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus in March.

NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, also tested positive in March.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive in March. Both 63, they were in Australia because Hanks was working on a film.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 68, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state corrections officers union.

Britain's Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus, his residence said on March 25. The heir to the throne had self-isolated at his residence in Scotland for seven days with mild symptoms.

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, 79, said on March 22 he had tested positive and went into self-isolation with his family.

