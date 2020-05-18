Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar writes to Modi, says Centre's economic package won't bring immediate relief to distressed farmers

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: "The package announced will not bring any immediate relief to the distressed farmers. The standing crops have perished due to lockdown causing great losses to the farmers. In turn, they are facing a cash crunch & need immediate support to undertake ensuing Kharif season activities," Sharad Pawar said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra health department said that 2,033 more coronavirus cases and 51 deaths were reported in the state on Monday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 35,058, including 25,392 active cases and 1,249 deaths.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till 31 May.

He added, "People ask me why are you not lifting lockdown. Imagine if we lift the lockdown, see what happened in US, UK and Brazil. We won't allow that to happen in Maharashtra. This is why no industries will be allowed to open in red zones. Just think, if we allow industries to function and if their workers are found positive, then again we will have to go into a forced lockdown. Why not continue this lockdown only."

"We have to ensure the green zones remain green and are not infected. Also have to ensure red turns into green. We have set up a 1,000-bed hospital in BKC in just 10-12 days. It will be ready for use in 2-3 days," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

"Gujarat will have containment and non-containment zones. Only essential services to be allowed in containment zones," said Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.

"Schools, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed. Beauty parlours and salons allowed to operate in non-containment zones only.

"Restaurants can open but only for home delivery of food. The food delivery agents must have a health card. Restaurants on highways can be open but social distancing to be maintained," he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is reportedly scheduled to address the state at 8 pm on Monday over the coronavirus situation.

Meanwhile, a dedicated COVID-19 health centre was transferred from the MMRDA to BMC on Monday, News18 reported. The facility has 1,000 beds and was transferred in the presence of Thackeray and Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 536 new cases of coronavirus, of which 46 people have travel history to Maharashtra. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 11,760.

Reports said that there are currently 56,316 active cases of coronavirus in India.

"So far, a total of 36,824 people have been cured of COVID-19. In the 24 hours a total of 2,715 patients are reported cured and presently the recovery rate is pegged at 38.29 percent," News18 reported.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while private offices can open at full strength, they should try that most of the staff works from home.

"Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis. Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators. Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now," he added.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 29 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Monday, of which 21 have arrived from abroad. 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till 31 May.

"We will try to arrange for 115 more trains in a few days and the state government will pay the train fare," she added.

The Delhi government reportedly decided not to test samples of deceased patients who were suspected of having coronavirus.

Delhi health secretary Padmini Singla issued the order saying, "No sample for COVID-19 test will be taken of dead body. However, if doctors are satisfied from clinical examination that the cause of death may be COVID-19 infection, the dead body may be released as suspect COVID-19 infected dead body."

"However, even those suspected to have died of coronavirus have to be buried or cremated as ICMR protocols. As reported by The Indian Express, over the past two months, five cremation/burial grounds in the capital have carried out 410 funerals as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Covid patients, which is followed for confirmed as well as suspected cases," The Indian Express reported.

