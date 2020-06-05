Coronavirus cases in Jharkhand now at 827

Ranchi, June 05: The COVID-19 death toll rose to six in Jharkhand with one more fatality reported on Thursday, while 46 fresh cases were recorded in the state, taking the tally to 827, a government bulletin said.

It did not give any details of the latest fatality, including the age and sex of the deceased and the district from where it was reported.

Of the 827 COVID-19 cases, 598 are migrants, the bulletin said.

As many as 69 people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the number of such people to 390 in Jharkhand. The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 47.16 per cent in the state as against the national rate of 47.99 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 431, it added.

According to the bulletin, East Singhbhum district tops the chart in terms of active cases with 128, followed by Dhanbad (60), Ramgarh (44), Hazaribag (41), Ranchi (24), Gumla (23), Simdega (22), Seraikela (18), Koderma (16), Garhwa and West Singhbhum (14 each), Giridih and Palamau (nine each), Bokaro (eight), Latehar (six), Pakur and Khunti (five each), Lohardaga (four), Sahibganj (three) and Dumka (two).

The bulletin said the seven-day growth rate for COVID-19 is 8.21 per cent in the state as against the national rate of 4.6 per cent.

The seven-day doubling rate for COVID-19 is 8.78 days in Jharkhand, while the national rate is 15.41 days, it added.

The mortality rate of coronavirus patients is 0.72 per cent in the state, same as the national rate, the bulletin said.

