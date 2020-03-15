Coronavirus cases in India rise to 110
The total number of coronavirus cases has raised to110 in India. According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "A total of 110 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across India, including 17 foreign nationals, as of 11:30 pm on March15." 93 Indian nationals were reported positive for coronavirus. From which Uttar Pradesh has been cured with four coronavirus patients, Kerala and Rajasthan had cured 3 patients in their states, Delhi two and Telangana had cured one out of total three coronavirus cases.