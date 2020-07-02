Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834

New Delhi July 2: India reported 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 6 lakh mark, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated has improved to 3,59,860 cases. The death toll has increased to 17,834 in the country so far.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the pandemic in India. The total coronavirus cases in the state increased to 1,80,298. The state has also recorded a death toll of 8,053 cases so far. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state, with a total of 94,049 cases. The total cases in New Delhi have inched closer to the 90,000 mark. Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour.
India reports 434 deaths and 19,148 cases in the past 24 hours:
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India:
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|50
|50
|0
|100
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8071
|6988
|193
|15252
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|66
|1
|195
|4
|Assam
|2719
|5851
|12
|8582
|5
|Bihar
|2233
|7946
|70
|10249
|6
|Chandigarh
|73
|367
|6
|446
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|623
|2303
|14
|2940
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|129
|86
|0
|215
|9
|Delhi
|27007
|59992
|2803
|89802
|10
|Goa
|713
|670
|4
|1387
|11
|Gujarat
|7335
|24030
|1867
|33232
|12
|Haryana
|4202
|10499
|240
|14941
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|355
|614
|10
|979
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2734
|4856
|105
|7695
|15
|Jharkhand
|575
|1931
|15
|2521
|16
|Karnataka
|8198
|8063
|253
|16514
|17
|Kerala
|2130
|2439
|24
|4593
|18
|Ladakh
|295
|694
|1
|990
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2625
|10655
|581
|13861
|20
|Maharashtra
|79091
|93154
|8053
|180298
|21
|Manipur
|681
|579
|0
|1260
|22
|Meghalaya
|9
|42
|1
|52
|23
|Mizoram
|37
|123
|0
|160
|24
|Nagaland
|291
|168
|0
|459
|25
|Odisha
|1938
|5353
|25
|7316
|26
|Puducherry
|430
|272
|12
|714
|27
|Punjab
|1652
|3867
|149
|5668
|28
|Rajasthan
|3317
|14574
|421
|18312
|29
|Sikkim
|48
|53
|0
|101
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|39859
|52926
|1264
|94049
|31
|Telangana
|9008
|8082
|267
|17357
|32
|Tripura
|302
|1093
|1
|1396
|33
|Uttarakhand
|589
|2317
|41
|2947
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6709
|16629
|718
|24056
|35
|West Bengal
|5959
|12528
|683
|19170
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6832
|6832
|Total#
|226947
|359860
|17834
|604641
On Wednesday, Maharashtra witnessed the biggest single-day high in novel coronavirus cases, pushing to Covid-19 count beyond 1.8 lakh. According to Worldometers, India continues to be in fourth place among the worst-hit countries across the globe. Russia is in the third place, just ahead of India with a total of 654,405. USA tops the chart with a total of 2,779,953, the country reported more than 52,000 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins.