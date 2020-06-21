Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 4 Lakh Mark After Highest Ever Single-Day Spike of 15,413 Infections

New Delhi, June 21: India's coronavirus (COVID-19) count surpassed the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the worst daily spike of 15,413 cases, while the death toll too climbed to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to fresh data, India has reported 4,10,461 coronavirus cases so far. There is a steady rise in cases for the last 10 days, when India crossed over 10,000 cases each day. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Of the total 4,10,461 COVID-19 cases, 1,69,451 are still active. The number of recoveries surged to 2,27,755 after 13,919 patients were discharged over the past 25 hours. For the 12th consecutive day, the number of recoveries remained higher than the active ones. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with the total count reaching 1,28,205, including 5,984 deaths and 64,153 recoveries. COVID-19 Drug FabiFlu Launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Priced at Rs 103 Per Tablet.

Tamil Nadu, which is the second most-affected state, witnessed a spike of 2,396 cases taking the total tally to 56,845. With 31,316 patients cured, the number of active cases in the state stands at 24,822. Delhi has recorded 56,746 total coronavirus cases. The national capital witnessed a record growth of 3,630 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,112 deaths and 31,294 recoveries so far.

The states with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat (26,680), Uttar Pradesh (16,594), Rajasthan (14,536), Madhya Pradesh (11,724) and West Bengal (13,531). Meanwhile, the total number of global COVID-19 cases have surged to over 8.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 4,65,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. By Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,770,629, while the fatalities increased to 4,64,039.