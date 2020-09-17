Coronavirus came because humans were exploiting nature: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that "coronavirus came in the world as humans were exploiting nature". He, however, said that its "intensity has reduced" and the death rate due to COVID-19 has come down.

"Coronavirus' intensity has reduced and now the death rate due to COVID-19 has come down. Coronavirus came into this world as human beings were exploiting the nature and environment. Coronavirus gave us the thought to respect nature and live with nature's rule. I read the ozone layer is not getting depleted in the last few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is happening because we are prescribing to nature's laws now."

"A person who is under 60 years of age should remain at home and consult a doctor if tested positive and get treatment at home. This virus will make you a little sick, but you will be fine after medication in five to seven days. There is no need to be afraid. District administration is ensuring the proper supply of oxygen," he added.

Vijayvargiya made these remarks while speaking to media after attending the 'Tarpan program' which was organised at Pitra Parvat of Indore on the occasion of Pitra Amavasya.

"We always want and wish for everyone's well being. We pray for everyone's souls not just for our loved ones. It is a part of our culture. Indore is developing because we have the blessings of our ancestors. Today I can say with all seriousness that there has been a development in Indore since the establishment of Pitra Parvat. We are number one in Swacchata ranking and developing because of the blessings of our ancestors," he said.

He reprimanded people who took to social media to speak up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the hashtag 'Black Day'.

"Many people had trended black day on the bhoomi poojan ceremony of Ram Temple. They are the people who are dissatisfied, wandering souls. But the whole world is wishing Modi ji a long life. The way he is working for the country, every person wants him to be healthy, be happy, have longevity, and lead the country. He had removed the misconceptions of China and his way of working will remove the misconceptions of many people in the future," Vijayvargiya said when asked to comment upon social media trends on PM Modi's birthday.

When asked to comment upon Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet in support of arrested activist Umar Khalid for Delhi violence, Vijayvargiya said, "Digvijaya Singh speaks anything. He does vote bank politics. He supports anyone for votes, whether he is anti-national, anti-social. One should not do it. He is older than me and I think he should not support the persons who want to destroy the social fabric of India."

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence which took place in northeast Delhi in February this year, was sent to 10-day police remand by Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday.

Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). (ANI)

