Coronavirus: BJP MP distributes sanitizers in Parliament

Amid growing cases of deadly coronavirus, BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati distributed hand sanitizers in Parliament premises on March 13. While speaking to ANI, Chhatrapati said, "You give sanitizers to the people. The reason is, it has become pandemic and the only way to stop is to make common man aware of it. So, I appeal to all the leaders that they should not go the public functions, tell everyone to avoid all public gatherings. Hygiene is so much important." Total number of positive cases in India has jumped to 76. The WHO declared coronavirus as pandemic.