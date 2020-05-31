How Coronavirus is Altering India's Co-operative Federalism, One Border at a Time

Driving from Haryana's Gurugram, Amrinder Singh, 43, had to stop at two borders and produce travel permissions thrice before reaching his sick brother in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. This was a week before Delhi-Ghaziabad borders were also sealed.

"I used to regularly drive to my brother earlier with no borders of any sort in between. Suddenly after the virus, the division of the national capital region among states seems new," said Singh, who has been with his brother, awaiting travel permissions to go back home.

What was earlier hardly a reminder, borders in India have assumed their most opaque structure ever since the spread of coronavirus.

Over the last few weeks, several models of containment strategies caught the nation’s imagination. Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Dilshad Garden in Delhi were extensively discussed. But soon we realized how localised this strategy was as the virus spread in Ramganj in Jaipur and the model crumbled.

This again showcased how even within states coronavirus had drawn boundaries in districts. Soon, when the migrants started heading home we came to know how villages were creating borders with bamboo sticks to prevent their entry.

A contagion has divided us like never before. From small towns of India to big cities, as containment zones become extremely localised to colonies and societies, we realised the significance of living in a neighbourhood.

The stark frontier is no more just a physical hurdle but has transcended into avenues of policy and polity thus changing India's age-old concept of co-operative federalism.

India's first Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru, had in his book, 'The Discovery of India', pointed to the necessity of encouraging co-operation among the provincial governments in the economic and industrial sphere.

A day before his 56th death anniversary, his great-grandson, senior leader of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, said, "States are fighting a lonely battle because Central government is not supporting the state governments. Aggressive injection of money is required."

Political analyst Ambikanand Sahay predicts co-operative federalism as we know it is going to change in India forever. “What this pandemic has done has created a lot of grey areas for which neither the state nor the Centre was prepared. These borders are only a means to contain, they will soon evolve into something far more serious in the times to come," he said.

Centre-state relations and inter-state diplomacy

Constructive evaluation of post-pandemic India is raising questions on what it would mean for Centre-state relations, and for national and provincial politics. While the Centre is expected to handle the economic and financial aftermath, the immediate challenge of public health is supposed to be a state burden.

"There has been a heightened number of interaction between the states and Centre on how to tackle Covid-19. The administrators have understood that it cannot be a top-down approach to this pandemic and local governments need to take a call. In the last 60 days, the Centre and states have held elaborate discussions on the lockdown, how much of that will continue post coronavirus remains to be seen," said Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

However, the road is far from smooth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman's economic package that conditionally increased state borrowing capacity has drawn flak. Sitharaman had on May 17 raised the state borrowing limit to 5 per cent of GSDP from an earlier 3 per cent with three conditions.

Some states protested the Centre’s move to link the increase in their borrowing limit to reforms, saying it sets a bad precedent. “This is undermining the autonomy of elected governments of states. This is an anti-federalist move,” West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra had said.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac had said, “Centre has set a bad precedent and in future severe conditions may be imposed on even normal loans.”

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Sitharaman had that the conditions were in favour of the states and that it was their responsibility to plug the gaps.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has also altered inter-state relations.

"I don't see any constructive discussion between chief ministers. States are in a race to seal borders to show that they have the least number of infected people. States are not coming together to fight the virus. There is a unilateral approach to keep away from states that are worse affected in order to keep their numbers low," added Sanjay Kumar of the CSDS.

